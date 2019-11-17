Police’s Unimog armoured vehicle has a long-range acoustic device fitted on its roof. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: police use controversial anti-riot sound device for first time, rejecting claims it is harmful
- Police spokesman confirms force deployed a long-range acoustic device, installed on top of a Unimog armoured vehicle, to issue warnings to rioters
- System does not cause dizziness, nausea or a loss of sense of direction as some reports claim, he says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters set up roadblocks with water-filled barricades and bamboo rods outside the Baptist University campus in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Amid anti-government protests, Hong Kong universities shut campuses to outsiders
- HKU and Baptist University to only allow students and staff on site
- In past week, Chinese and Polytechnic universities were the scenes of battles between radicals and police
