SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Police’s Unimog armoured vehicle has a long-range acoustic device fitted on its roof. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: police use controversial anti-riot sound device for first time, rejecting claims it is harmful

  • Police spokesman confirms force deployed a long-range acoustic device, installed on top of a Unimog armoured vehicle, to issue warnings to rioters
  • System does not cause dizziness, nausea or a loss of sense of direction as some reports claim, he says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Mok

Updated: 11:54pm, 17 Nov, 2019

Anti-government protesters set up roadblocks with water-filled barricades and bamboo rods outside the Baptist University campus in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Amid anti-government protests, Hong Kong universities shut campuses to outsiders

  • HKU and Baptist University to only allow students and staff on site
  • In past week, Chinese and Polytechnic universities were the scenes of battles between radicals and police
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 10:48pm, 17 Nov, 2019

