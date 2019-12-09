Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Luisa Tam
Luisa Tam
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Blowing Water by Luisa Tam

The place we call home can’t just be somewhere we make money, it has to make us feel like we belong too

  • Hong Kong has slipped down the table of places people want to live, and high cost of living is only partly the reason
  • It’s no coincidence that Taipei is top of the list, just look at how friendly the people are
Luisa Tam

Luisa Tam  

Updated: 12:22pm, 9 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.