The place we call home can’t just be somewhere we make money, it has to make us feel like we belong too
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Blowing Water by Luisa Tam
The place we call home can’t just be somewhere we make money, it has to make us feel like we belong too
- Hong Kong has slipped down the table of places people want to live, and high cost of living is only partly the reason
- It’s no coincidence that Taipei is top of the list, just look at how friendly the people are
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.