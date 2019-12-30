Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Blowing Water by Luisa Tam
What people need to remember amid Hong Kong’s social unrest: happiness is a choice and we must not forget to multiply and share it in the new year
- Hong Kong is one of the least happy places on Earth and the ongoing social unrest seems to only eat away at our happiness further
- But the problem may lie in the fact that many of us do not know what kind of happiness we really want and where to look for it
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Luisa Tam has been a journalist for more than 30 years. She has held a variety of roles during her career, including working as a producer for NDR German TV, a media campaigner with Greenpeace, and as the deputy managing editor of Eastern Express. She previously worked at the Post from 1988 to 1990, before rejoining in her current role in 2015.
Advertisement
Advertisement