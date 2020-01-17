Firefighters treat the injured at the scene of the crash in Sheung Shui. Photo: Handout
Children and teacher among nine hurt after car mounts pavement and hits group outside Hong Kong school

  • Vehicle drove on to pavement before hitting pedestrians and crashing into wall of St John Ambulance headquarters in Sheung Shui
  • Two seriously injured rushed to hospital in Sheung Shui and Tai Po
Danny Mok
Updated: 5:56pm, 17 Jan, 2020

