Firefighters treat the injured at the scene of the crash in Sheung Shui. Photo: Handout
Children and teacher among nine hurt after car mounts pavement and hits group outside Hong Kong school
- Vehicle drove on to pavement before hitting pedestrians and crashing into wall of St John Ambulance headquarters in Sheung Shui
- Two seriously injured rushed to hospital in Sheung Shui and Tai Po
