Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam is the only facility in Hong Kong capable of performing lung transplant operations. Photo: Winson Wong
Post-surgery complications claim life of young Hong Kong lung transplant patient at centre of public search for donor
- Ng Lok-ching, 24, died a month after the successful operation at Queen Mary Hospital
- Few Hongkongers have registered as lung donors and only lung transplants were performed last year, hospital consultant says
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
