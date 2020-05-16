Deborah Ho has requested her elder sister Angela to elaborate on the amount and state of property of the family trusts. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong-Macau tycoon Stanley Ho’s family rift comes into open as daughter Deborah mounts legal action against her sister Angela over trusts
- Deborah, a daughter of Ho’s deceased first wife Clementina Leitao, says she is ‘ill in Macau and poor’, while seeking family trust papers
- But her older sister Angela has called this a ‘fabrication’, saying Deborah has received around HK$97 million in distributions
Topic | Stanley Ho
Deborah Ho has requested her elder sister Angela to elaborate on the amount and state of property of the family trusts. Photo: Edward Wong