Deborah Ho has requested her elder sister Angela to elaborate on the amount and state of property of the family trusts. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong-Macau tycoon Stanley Ho’s family rift comes into open as daughter Deborah mounts legal action against her sister Angela over trusts

  • Deborah, a daughter of Ho’s deceased first wife Clementina Leitao, says she is ‘ill in Macau and poor’, while seeking family trust papers
  • But her older sister Angela has called this a ‘fabrication’, saying Deborah has received around HK$97 million in distributions
Danny Mok
Updated: 2:58pm, 16 May, 2020

