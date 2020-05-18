The Equal Opportunities Commission will set up its Anti-Sexual Harassment Unit next month, chairman Ricky Chu says. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s equality watchdog has big agenda for new unit dedicated to tackling sexual harassment

  • The new group will focus on underlying problems that leave some victims without justice, according to head of Equal Opportunities Commission
  • The organisation has received allegations of mainlanders being refused service, hotels boycotting health care workers and sexual harassment committed against or by protesters
Updated: 9:19pm, 18 May, 2020

