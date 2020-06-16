The Hong Kong government has proposed raising the cap on maternity pay in the city. Photo: Shutterstock
Maternity pay cap to more than double and leave to be extended in Hong Kong under proposed amendments to labour law

  • Limit on pay to be increased to HK$80,000 and time off raised from 10 weeks to 14 weeks
  • Government hopes to make changes to law by end of 2020, a year earlier than planned
Danny Mok
Updated: 10:17am, 16 Jun, 2020

