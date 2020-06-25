The funeral of Stanley Ho, the Hong Kong-born tycoon who made billions transforming Macau into the world's biggest gambling hub, will be on July 10. Photo: AFP
Public memorial and funeral for Stanley Ho to be held in early July

  • Tycoon to be buried at Chiu Yuen Cemetery on Mount Davis on July 10
  • Public can pay their respects the day before at Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 9:04am, 25 Jun, 2020

