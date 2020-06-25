June 23, 1980

● A young Singaporean couple was forced to spend their wedding night sharing a police cell. The pair was caught shoplifting at the popular Metro department store. They took merchandise including two handbags, two books and a manicure set worth S$429 (about HK$970 at the time).

● The British radio intelligence gathering centre at Hong Kong’s Little Sai Wan helped in guiding US aircraft on bombing raids over North Vietnam during the war in Indochina, according to The Observer newspaper. The report said the Hong Kong centre provided the US National Security Agency with information on North Vietnamese troops and missile movements based on radio intercepts.

Chinese and American experts had completed the preliminary design of a research centre for protecting the giant panda in June, 1980. Photo: Xinhua

June 24, 1980

● Chinese and American experts had completed the preliminary design of a research centre for protecting the giant panda, which was in danger of extinction, the New China News Agency reported. In the late 1970s, a massive die-off of bamboo in many panda’s habitats prompted authorities in China to set up bases for monitoring the wild population. The research centre was to be built in the Wolong nature reserve in Sichuan province.

June 25, 1980

● China’s first “computer doctor” had started practising Chinese medicine in Beijing. The machine, a US-made model, had been programmed to register complaints, diagnose diseases, prescribe medication and give doctor’s instructions, the China News Service reported. As the programming had been based on the lifelong experience of well-known herbalist Professor Guan Youbo, the “computer doctor” was also a specialist in liver complaints just as the professor was.

Radios and tape recorders assembled in China were coming off the production line with “Made in Hong Kong” stamped on their casings. Photo: Getty Images

June 26, 1980

● Radios and tape recorders assembled in China were coming off the production line with “Made in Hong Kong” stamped on their casings. This was discovered by Hong Kong officials during a visit to a factory in Shenzhen. The government said the Trade Industry and Customs Department was intensifying its policing on trade irregularities.

● The condition of Hitler’s second-in-command Rudolf Hess had grown worse, the West Berlin Human Rights Association reported. It said reliable sources from Spandau Prison disclosed that Hess, 86, was suffering from severe pain, circulatory trouble and stomach discomfort and needed a prostate gland operation. Hess, the sole inmate of the prison, had been there for 39 years.

June 27, 1980

● The Vatican reaffirmed its condemnation of euthanasia but said life-support systems of dying patients in hospitals could be suspended in certain circumstances. The declaration aimed at going beyond previous general church pronouncement against euthanasia and dealing more thoroughly with the delicate and controversial issue.

● Princess Margaret Hospital doctors were battling to save the life of a two-day-old girl who was allegedly thrown from a first-floor window. The girl’s mother was being held by police for questioning.

June 28, 1980

● A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison and an accomplice was given a suspended death sentence in Beijing’s first bank robbery trial in 30 years. The pair admitted to charging into the Nanmenchang Savings Bank, wounding one employee with a home-made gun, firing at another man and fleeing with about 1,000 RMB (about HK$3,500 at the time). At the hearing, one of the accused said he used part of the loot to buy a Japanese tape recorder and spent the rest on eating, smoking and drinking wine.

