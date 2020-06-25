Plain-clothes officers take away some of those arrested in Yoho Mall. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong

Hong Kong protests: pepper spray used, at least 14 arrested in mall during national security law demonstration

  • Protesters, aged 14 to 55, arrested for illegal assembly in the Yoho Mall shopping centre in Yuen Long, police say
  • Trouble flares again in evening after two demonstrators are taken away by plain-clothes officers, who use pepper spray to keep small crowd at bay
Chris LauDanny Mok
Chris Lau and Danny Mok

Updated: 10:00pm, 25 Jun, 2020

