An unexploded bomb from the second world war has been found near Kai Tak MTR station. Photo: FacebookAn unexploded bomb from the second world war has been found near Kai Tak MTR station. Photo: Facebook
An unexploded bomb from the second world war has been found near Kai Tak MTR station. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Society

Unexploded second world war bomb found at Hong Kong construction site, forcing evacuation of 1,200 workers

  • Device unearthed on construction site for pedestrian tunnel on Concorde Road
  • Kai Tak MTR station closed and services on Tuen Ma line diverted
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 6:02pm, 16 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An unexploded bomb from the second world war has been found near Kai Tak MTR station. Photo: FacebookAn unexploded bomb from the second world war has been found near Kai Tak MTR station. Photo: Facebook
An unexploded bomb from the second world war has been found near Kai Tak MTR station. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE