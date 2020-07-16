An unexploded bomb from the second world war has been found near Kai Tak MTR station. Photo: Facebook
Unexploded second world war bomb found at Hong Kong construction site, forcing evacuation of 1,200 workers
- Device unearthed on construction site for pedestrian tunnel on Concorde Road
- Kai Tak MTR station closed and services on Tuen Ma line diverted
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
