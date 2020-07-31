Luisa Tam
Luisa Tam
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

My Hong Kong by Luisa Tam

Heartbreaking, utterly shameful, and a dark stain on city’s reputation: Covid-19 restaurant ban exposed disconnect between politicians and public

  • Scenes of workers sheltering in toilet cubicles or squatting under footbridges showed city officials too late that not everyone can take lunch back to an office
  • While minimising the spread of Covid-19 is a legitimate goal, Hongkongers have every right to scrutinise the government’s poor decision-making
Luisa Tam
Luisa Tam

Updated: 3:03pm, 31 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE