Opinion
SCMP Columnist
My Hong Kong by Luisa Tam
Heartbreaking, utterly shameful, and a dark stain on city’s reputation: Covid-19 restaurant ban exposed disconnect between politicians and public
- Scenes of workers sheltering in toilet cubicles or squatting under footbridges showed city officials too late that not everyone can take lunch back to an office
- While minimising the spread of Covid-19 is a legitimate goal, Hongkongers have every right to scrutinise the government’s poor decision-making
READ FULL ARTICLE