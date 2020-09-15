Potential homebuyers view a model of the government’s subsidised flats. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong homebuyers to get discount of 40 per cent on subsidised flats amid Covid-19 pandemic
- ‘One-off’ arrangement, up from 37 per cent, is to account for ‘rapid change in economic climate’ according to Housing Authority
- This means flats at Kai Cheung Court in Diamond Hill, the most expensive development of the batch, will cost from HK$2.18 million to HK$4.89 million
Topic | Hong Kong housing
