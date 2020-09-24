An elderly woman is seen stranded on a laundry rack after a fire broke out at Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin. Photo: Cable NewsAn elderly woman is seen stranded on a laundry rack after a fire broke out at Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin. Photo: Cable News
An elderly woman is seen stranded on a laundry rack after a fire broke out at Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin. Photo: Cable News
Hong Kong /  Society

Fire breaks out in Hong Kong block of flats, with elderly woman rescued after becoming stranded on fourth-floor laundry rack

  • Some 200 people were evacuated from the Sha Tin building, with four sent to hospital
  • ‘Fire and smoke were billowing out, and thick smoke gushed out from the vents in the corridor,’ witness says

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo and Danny Mok

Updated: 6:32pm, 24 Sep, 2020

