An elderly woman is seen stranded on a laundry rack after a fire broke out at Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin. Photo: Cable News
Fire breaks out in Hong Kong block of flats, with elderly woman rescued after becoming stranded on fourth-floor laundry rack
- Some 200 people were evacuated from the Sha Tin building, with four sent to hospital
- ‘Fire and smoke were billowing out, and thick smoke gushed out from the vents in the corridor,’ witness says
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
An elderly woman is seen stranded on a laundry rack after a fire broke out at Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin. Photo: Cable News