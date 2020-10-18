Right Reverend Andrew Chan will head the city’s Anglian Church, known in Hong Kong as the Sheng Kung Hui, early next year. Photo: Handout Right Reverend Andrew Chan will head the city’s Anglian Church, known in Hong Kong as the Sheng Kung Hui, early next year. Photo: Handout
Bishop who spoke out on Hong Kong protests elected as city’s next leader of the Anglican Church

  • Right Reverend Andrew Chan will take over from Most Reverend Paul Kwong as the city’s archbishop in early 2021
  • Chan emerges as victor from an election held on Sunday to pick the leader of the 30,000-strong church community

