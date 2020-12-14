The Hong Kong Observatory said cool weather was around the corner on Monday, predicting temperatures of 13 degrees by the next morning. Photo: Sam Tsang The Hong Kong Observatory said cool weather was around the corner on Monday, predicting temperatures of 13 degrees by the next morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Observatory warns Hongkongers to bundle up, as temperatures expected to dip overnight, remain chilly through early next week

  • Temperatures expected to hit 13 degrees Celsius by Tuesday morning, before climbing back up during the week, then dropping again on Friday
  • Senior citizens advocate reminds elderly residents to keep warm but suggests leaving windows open for good ventilation

Updated: 7:17pm, 14 Dec, 2020

The Hong Kong Observatory said cool weather was around the corner on Monday, predicting temperatures of 13 degrees by the next morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
