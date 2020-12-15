Hong Kong is the most expensive place in the world for overseas workers to live, according to the survey. Photo: Reuters Hong Kong is the most expensive place in the world for overseas workers to live, according to the survey. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong is the most expensive place in the world for overseas workers to live, according to the survey. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Society

Despite sliding rents, Hong Kong tops another global ranking of most expensive cities for expats

  • City’s exceptionally high housing costs push it to the top spot, according to Lee Quane, regional director for Asia, at data firm ECA International
  • The survey compares day-to-day consumer goods and services commonly bought by international assignees in more than 480 places across the world

Danny Mok
Updated: 10:26pm, 15 Dec, 2020

