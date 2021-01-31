Demand for child care and preschool services in Hong Kong are expected to drop. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong could face shortage in number of graduates entering job market in years ahead, warns labour minister, after birth rates drop 13 per cent
- Number of newborns in city down from 61,290 in 2014 to 53,168 in 2019
- Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong says decline could present major challenges in years ahead
Topic | Ageing society
Demand for child care and preschool services in Hong Kong are expected to drop. Photo: Shutterstock