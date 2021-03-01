Patrick Li started in his new post on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong Patrick Li started in his new post on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Patrick Li started in his new post on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong media
Hong Kong /  Society

New boss takes helm at under-fire Hong Kong public broadcaster – and is greeted with union protest, word of resignations

  • Patrick Li, former deputy secretary for home affairs, replaces veteran journalist Leung Ka-wing, who left six months before his contract ended
  • A source at RTHK says Li’s first day was marked by the resignation of the head of the station’s public and current affairs section, Doris Wong

Danny Mok , Tony Cheung and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 12:38am, 2 Mar, 2021

