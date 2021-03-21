The explosives were found by a 28-year-old military enthusiast on a slope close to the Wilson Trail in the Tai Tam Country Park near Stanley. Photo: SCMP The explosives were found by a 28-year-old military enthusiast on a slope close to the Wilson Trail in the Tai Tam Country Park near Stanley. Photo: SCMP
World War II grenades, mortar found on Hong Kong hillside, forcing police to close section of popular hiking trail

  • Military enthusiast discovers explosives off Wilson Trail near Stanley
  • Bomb disposal officers detonated the items at the scene at about 5pm

Topic |   Hong Kong's second world war history
Danny Mok
Updated: 9:32pm, 21 Mar, 2021

