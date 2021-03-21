The explosives were found by a 28-year-old military enthusiast on a slope close to the Wilson Trail in the Tai Tam Country Park near Stanley. Photo: SCMP
World War II grenades, mortar found on Hong Kong hillside, forcing police to close section of popular hiking trail
- Military enthusiast discovers explosives off Wilson Trail near Stanley
- Bomb disposal officers detonated the items at the scene at about 5pm
