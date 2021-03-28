A press conference arranged by the Society for Community Organisation on Sunday called for rent controls on subdivided flats. Photo: Winson Wong
Low-income Hong Kong residents want rent increases capped at 10 per cent, prices tied to market value of properties
- ‘You’ve lost your job, you can’t afford to rent here anyway,’ one man says landlord told him after flurry of rent increases
- Society for Community Organisation says some have reaped large profits from city’s poorest residents amid pandemic
Topic | Hong Kong housing
