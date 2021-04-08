LinkedIn said it was investigating the incident. Photo: Shutterstock LinkedIn said it was investigating the incident. Photo: Shutterstock
LinkedIn said it was investigating the incident. Photo: Shutterstock
LinkedIn
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog checking whether Hongkongers exposed in massive LinkedIn data leak

  • Names, emails, phone numbers and workplace details that reportedly belong to 500 million users being offered for sale on hacking forum
  • Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data has asked the US-based company for clarification on whether any residents are affected in the second big data breach this week

Topic |   LinkedIn
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 6:00am, 8 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
LinkedIn said it was investigating the incident. Photo: Shutterstock LinkedIn said it was investigating the incident. Photo: Shutterstock
LinkedIn said it was investigating the incident. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE