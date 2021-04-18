Government helicopters and drones have been deployed. Photo: Sam Tsang Government helicopters and drones have been deployed. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

Massive search operation at Hong Kong’s Kowloon Peak in mysterious case of missing hiker

  • Woman, 24 and surnamed Shek, was last seen on surveillance footage leaving her estate in hiking gear, with shoe found on mountain trail believed to belong to her
  • Family contacted authorities on Saturday, after being out of touch with her since Thursday when she left her home

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 6:49pm, 18 Apr, 2021

