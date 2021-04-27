Brian Chow, who had worked at RTHK for more than 30 years, resigned for family reasons. Photo: RTHK
RTHK assistant director becomes at least sixth senior employee to quit Hong Kong public broadcaster since new boss took charge
- Former child actor and television show host Brian Chow had been with public broadcaster for more than 30 years
- His departure comes after appointment of civil servant Patrick Li as director of broadcasting in March
Topic | Hong Kong media
Brian Chow, who had worked at RTHK for more than 30 years, resigned for family reasons. Photo: RTHK