Brian Chow, who had worked at RTHK for more than 30 years, resigned for family reasons. Photo: RTHK
RTHK assistant director becomes at least sixth senior employee to quit Hong Kong public broadcaster since new boss took charge

  • Former child actor and television show host Brian Chow had been with public broadcaster for more than 30 years
  • His departure comes after appointment of civil servant Patrick Li as director of broadcasting in March

Updated: 7:00am, 27 Apr, 2021

