The flats at Kai Chuen Court are being offered under the authority’s Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme. Photo: Winson Wong
Never a bad time to buy, say residents seeking subsidised flats in prime Diamond Hill location in Hong Kong
- More than 2,000 flats are being offered at Kai Chuen Court for as little as HK$1.18 million
- Despite climate of economic uncertainty, potential buyers say purchasing a flat in the city is always a risk-free investment
Topic | Hong Kong housing
