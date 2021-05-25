RTHK’s coverage of vigil organisers’ long-distance run is being removed from its platforms. Photo: Nora Tam RTHK’s coverage of vigil organisers’ long-distance run is being removed from its platforms. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK removes footage of June 4 vigil organisers marking Tiananmen crackdown, outsources show’s production

  • Feature in LegCo Review episode of vigil organisers running a marathon was irrelevant and unsanctioned for broadcast, RTHK says
  • Production of the current affairs show launched in 1986 will be outsourced

Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 12:49pm, 25 May, 2021

