Hong Kong was ranked the world’s most expensive property market for 11 straight years. Photo: Roy Issa
Rising rents, high moving costs hammer Hong Kong families stuck in subdivided flats
- Hong Kong Council of Social Service survey finds one-third of respondents spend at least half of their salary on rent for subdivided flats
- Moving resulted in a rent increase for more than half of one-person households but higher prices did not mean a better living environment
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong was ranked the world’s most expensive property market for 11 straight years. Photo: Roy Issa