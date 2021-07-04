Hong Kong was ranked the world’s most expensive property market for 11 straight years. Photo: Roy Issa Hong Kong was ranked the world’s most expensive property market for 11 straight years. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Society

Rising rents, high moving costs hammer Hong Kong families stuck in subdivided flats

  • Hong Kong Council of Social Service survey finds one-third of respondents spend at least half of their salary on rent for subdivided flats
  • Moving resulted in a rent increase for more than half of one-person households but higher prices did not mean a better living environment

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 10:17pm, 4 Jul, 2021


