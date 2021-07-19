Mary Schaus with her eight-year-old son Alexander at their home in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong mum’s anger turns into mission to end prejudice, after autistic son is barred from using disabled toilet
- New charity hands out stickers with message urging compassion towards those with special needs
- Parents of special needs children say people often stare, yell at them when kids act up in public
Topic | Mental health
