Heung Yee Kuk chairman Kenneth Lau (centre) and other kuk members at the government headquarters in Admiralty for their meeting with Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong rural leaders seek changes in the law to make it easier to sell ancestral land, ease housing shortage
- Heung Yee Kuk’s proposals on how to make better use of ‘tso tong’ land in New Territories receive ‘positive’ response from Chief Executive Carrie Lam
- Ideas include lowering threshold for sale or land exchanges with villagers if government needs the plots for development purposes
Topic | Hong Kong housing
