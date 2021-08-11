Heung Yee Kuk chairman Kenneth Lau (centre) and other kuk members at the government headquarters in Admiralty for their meeting with Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: May Tse Heung Yee Kuk chairman Kenneth Lau (centre) and other kuk members at the government headquarters in Admiralty for their meeting with Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: May Tse
Heung Yee Kuk chairman Kenneth Lau (centre) and other kuk members at the government headquarters in Admiralty for their meeting with Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong rural leaders seek changes in the law to make it easier to sell ancestral land, ease housing shortage

  • Heung Yee Kuk’s proposals on how to make better use of ‘tso tong’ land in New Territories receive ‘positive’ response from Chief Executive Carrie Lam
  • Ideas include lowering threshold for sale or land exchanges with villagers if government needs the plots for development purposes

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 10:28pm, 11 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Heung Yee Kuk chairman Kenneth Lau (centre) and other kuk members at the government headquarters in Admiralty for their meeting with Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: May Tse Heung Yee Kuk chairman Kenneth Lau (centre) and other kuk members at the government headquarters in Admiralty for their meeting with Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: May Tse
Heung Yee Kuk chairman Kenneth Lau (centre) and other kuk members at the government headquarters in Admiralty for their meeting with Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE