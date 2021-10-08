San Tin in the northern New Territories is set to be developed. Photo: Winson Wong
Is Hong Kong any closer to plugging land supply shortfall even with policy address proposals?
- Carrie Lam highlighted several major schemes in her policy address but most are still being studied and do not have a timeline for completion
- Supplement lists 14 projects in the next 30 years that will yield more than 4,000 hectares of land but only two have clear time frame
Topic | Hong Kong housing
San Tin in the northern New Territories is set to be developed. Photo: Winson Wong