Jardine House has hosted ‘walk-up’ events since 1985, but the format has changed this year. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong’s ‘Walk Up Jardine House’ event logs 50 million steps to raise HK$2.7 million for mental health charity
- Traditional hike up Jardine House is dropped for the pandemic, with competitors clocking steps on walking machines instead
- Individual winner completes 472,268 steps over two-week period, equivalent of hotfooting it up the Central landmark nearly 500 times
Topic | Mental health
Jardine House has hosted ‘walk-up’ events since 1985, but the format has changed this year. Photo: Roy Issa