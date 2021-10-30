Hong Kong has the world’s least affordable residential property market. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong housing chief strikes more positive note on reducing waiting times for public flats after earlier remarks anger lawmakers
- Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan says average waiting time for a public rental flat could improve in five-year period to 2032
- He told lawmakers last week that attaining targeted waiting time for public housing could take up to 20 years
