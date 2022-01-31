Hong Kong government architects are experimenting with robotic technology to cut building time. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Society

Labour-starved Hong Kong construction sites experiment with robots, drones to get work done faster with less manpower

  • Ageing construction workforce pushes government architects to test hi-tech methods on worksites
  • Robots being used for piling, moving heavy loads, while drones check monuments for defects

Jack Tsang
Updated: 9:06am, 31 Jan, 2022

