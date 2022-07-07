Hundreds of fans of Anson Lo Hon-ting, a member of boy band Mirror, celebrated the 27th birthday of their idol with the public on Thursday by sponsoring free ferry and bus rides. The pink-clad legions formed up on both sides of Victoria Harbour in Tsim Sha Tsui and Central just before noon and took a free trip on the Star Ferry sponsored for the day by Lo’s official fan club. The club explained the free rides were to “give back to society and spread positivity”. People can also enjoy a free ride on the Hong Kong Observatory Wheel at the AIA Vitality Park in Central and people aged 65 or over can take a free trip on most KMB buses. Many of Lo’s fans were holding dolls of the star and banners at the ferry pier in Tsim Sha Tsui. A huge advertising billboard in front of the Tsim Sha Tsui Bus Terminus was playing Lo’s music videos on repeat, with fans posing and taking pictures in front. Some fans even produced their own merchandise to celebrate the star’s birthday – Megan Chong, 18, a student, was one of them. “I wish that more people can learn about his songs through my merch,” said Chong, as she gave away the items to other “Sontos” - the name Lo’s fans use to refer to themselves. “I do not intend to make money from it. The only prerequisite to getting the merch is to answer a few questions about Anson so that I know you are a true supporter of him,” Chong said. Fans chanting “Happy birthday Anson Lo” and “Happy birthday Sonto” Video: Charmaine Choi pic.twitter.com/LlBItxI5PA — SCMP Hong Kong (@SCMPHongKong) July 7, 2022 The 18-year-old designed and paid for the souvenirs herself and they included a set of seven cards with a poker design, each printed with an image of Lo with a different look. “He works hard to realise his dreams. He is truly a motivation to me and to many others,” Chong added. Crowds also gathered at the Central pier, where Kelly Ho, also a fan, said that she had taken leave from work to join in the event. The sales associate, 25, said that what attracted her to Lo, whose signature colour is pink, was his unique dance and vocal techniques. “He can perform in various distinctive styles, and he coordinates his dancing and singing very well,” she explained. “It has been quite some time to see such a unique star in Hong Kong.” Fans dancing to Anson Lo's single King Kong at Tsim Sha Tsui Video: Charmaine Choi pic.twitter.com/ZY5q8MX5lx — SCMP Hong Kong (@SCMPHongKong) July 7, 2022 Michelle Ku, 39, said she first came across Lo from the hit drama, Ossan’s Love , a story about a gay couple, a rare topic on Hong Kong television. “I became a Sonto when I finished watching the drama, Anson Lo’s acting was very professional, proving that he’s not only a singer. And he was so adorable in it,” she said. The visual designer used her skills to create some special masks with a cartoon version of Lo’s face printed on them to celebrate his birthday. “This time the theme of the event is ‘giving’, so I hope to contribute my skills in order to make the celebration a success,” Ku said. Some fans did a dance cover of the singer’s latest single, King Kong in celebration of his birthday. The group met through a dance class at a community centre that featured the star’s hit single Megahit . Sharing the passion for Anson Lo and dancing, Yo Lo, who is in her forties and 29-year-old Jo Yip took leave from work to film a dance cover. “We plan to dance in Langham Place later. We will film a cover of Mr Stranger there,” Yip said. Yo Lo said that she was charmed by the star’s dancing techniques and was thrilled to celebrate his birthday by dancing. “It is a lot of fun. I am happy to have met people sharing the same passion as me through Anson,” she added. Lo is one of the 12 members of the popular boy band dubbed “the new kings of Cantopop” which was formed through reality TV talent competition Good Night Show – King Maker screened on ViuTV in 2018. Fans of Keung To, another Mirror member, celebrated his 23th birthday in April with free tram rides for the public. Thousands of supporters lined the sides of tram tracks in the Causeway Bay shopping hub to mark the event. The cost of a free-ride tram day is about HK$2 million (US$254,830), according to a source.