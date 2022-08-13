Veteran Hong Kong media professional Clarence Chang Ching-po has died at the age of 82 after losing his fight against pancreatic cancer. Chang was diagnosed with the disease in May and underwent surgery twice in hospital. His conditions deteriorated on Tuesday, and he died on Thursday with his family by his side. Chang’s wife is Hong Kong actress Josephine Siao Fong-fong, 75, who has won numerous awards, including best actress at the 45th Berlin International Film Festival for the 1995 comedy-drama Summer Snow . Chang started his career in 1961 as a news editor at the local bureau of global news agency Agence France-Presse covering China, in addition to editing and distributing world news. Throughout his 50-year career in the business, he played a wide range of roles, such as reporter, cameraman, editor, television program producer, head of television news, and controller of television and radio program services. He also held several executive positions in major media companies in Hong Kong and overseas, including the South China Morning Post , where he served as general manager. Hong Kong’s largest journalist group holds meeting to discuss its future Among his contributions to the city’s news industry was starting live broadcasts of Chinese-language television news. He helped to establish satellite technology in Hong Kong, allowing residents to receive news broadcasts from across the world and took part in the launch of Asia’s first satellite television station. Chang was also a founder and former president of the Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Association of Asia – the leading body for the profession in the region. He also dedicated himself to cultivating new talent. He started his career in education in 1972, teaching television news at the School of Journalism at Hong Kong Baptist College, now known as Baptist University. Starting in 2006, he taught four master’s degree courses at the university. Hong Kong government bars more journalists from covering handover anniversary Condolences have poured in from the city’s media industry following his death. The Hong Kong Journalists Association, the city’s largest organisation for reporters, expressed its deep condolences on Friday. “Chang made a lot of contributions to the media industry,” it said. “The Hong Kong Journalists Association expresses deep sorrow for his passing and deep condolences to his family.” The Hong Kong News Executives’ Association said Chang made great contributions to the city’s news and television broadcasting sector and he had committed himself to helping to raise a new generation of professionals. “The association appreciates Chang’s contribution to Hong Kong’s news and television broadcasting industry,” it said. “His enthusiasm and innovative spirit will surely continue to inspire the industry to keep exploring and moving forward to better serve the public.”