Hong Kong charity Po Leung Kuk’s headquarters in Causeway Bay. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong’s welfare minister urges leading charity Po Leung Kuk to conduct ‘fair and objective’ inquiry into suspected child abuse case

  • Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun says charity’s independent review committee should identify any inadequacies in child care services
  • Organisation should implement long-term measures to address any loopholes, he adds

Cannix Yau
Updated: 6:40pm, 8 Oct, 2022

