Robots used in care homes to check temperatures, allow residents to contact their families, play music and play games. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Robots move into Hong Kong care homes, cleaning up, playing mahjong with residents
- Pandemic spurs demand for robots that help record temperature, connect residents with family members
- Robots and ‘smart city’ innovations are featured at this year’s four-day International ICT Expo
Robots used in care homes to check temperatures, allow residents to contact their families, play music and play games. Photo: Yik Yeung-man