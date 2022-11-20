Sit Kai, 30, in his Kwai Chung home where he is starved for space with family members. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
No room of their own: Hong Kong youth impatient for revamped hostel scheme to take off while some operators weigh potential of tourism comeback
- NGOs can rent hotels and guest houses to run as hostels, aiming for 3,000 spaces over five years
- Hong Kong has been easing Covid curbs in phases, with hotel quarantine already dropped
Sit Kai, 30, in his Kwai Chung home where he is starved for space with family members. Photo: Xiaomei Chen