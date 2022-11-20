Sit Kai, 30, in his Kwai Chung home where he is starved for space with family members. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Sit Kai, 30, in his Kwai Chung home where he is starved for space with family members. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Society

No room of their own: Hong Kong youth impatient for revamped hostel scheme to take off while some operators weigh potential of tourism comeback

  • NGOs can rent hotels and guest houses to run as hostels, aiming for 3,000 spaces over five years
  • Hong Kong has been easing Covid curbs in phases, with hotel quarantine already dropped

Edith Lin

Updated: 9:00am, 20 Nov, 2022

