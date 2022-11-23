The interior of an unmodified show flat. Photo: Edmond So
The interior of an unmodified show flat. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong Audit Commission calls for stricter regulation of flat sales after failures to include information on built-in furniture in brochures

  • Home sales watchdog authority fails to meet time targets in 76 per cent of investigations, Audit Commission says
  • Auditor says authority should ensure compliance with complaint handling procedures to make sure they are dealt with inside deadlines

Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 8:46pm, 23 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The interior of an unmodified show flat. Photo: Edmond So
The interior of an unmodified show flat. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE