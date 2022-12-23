A Japanese mountain has claimed the life of a Hong Kong hillwalker after a group of three were hit by a snowstorm. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong man dies on Japanese mountain after group of three becomes lost in snowstorm

  • Mountain rescue team launches search after alert from hillwalker who took refuge in hut; finds one man dead, another suffering from hypothermia
  • Hong Kong Immigration Department says it has contacted survivors and family of the dead man

Lo Hoi-ying
Updated: 9:37pm, 23 Dec, 2022

