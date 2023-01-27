Hong Kong tycoon Joseph Lau is putting a collection of 77 handbags, including this Hermès Birkin with diamond-encrusted clasp and detail, on auction. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong tycoon auctions 77 handbags, including 6 diamond Hermès Birkins, valued at HK$16.3 million
- Joseph Lau’s collection includes limited-edition pieces that made and shaped history of handbags in past two decades, according to Sotheby’s
- Fugitive tycoon has been active in auctions recently, selling a collection of famous wines and a portfolio of Chinese imperial porcelain
Hong Kong tycoon Joseph Lau is putting a collection of 77 handbags, including this Hermès Birkin with diamond-encrusted clasp and detail, on auction. Photo: Handout