Hong Kong’s top court. Photo: EPA-EFE
developing | Top Hong Kong court says in landmark ruling government breached rights of 2 transgender men by preventing them from amending ID cards
- Case brought by Henry Edward Tse and ‘Q’ in 2019 against the Registrar of Marriages after official refused to review gender status on identity cards
- Duo have undergone hormone treatments and had breasts removed, but registrar required them to also remove and reconstruct sexual organs
