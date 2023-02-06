Hong Kong’s top court. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong’s top court. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

developing | Top Hong Kong court says in landmark ruling government breached rights of 2 transgender men by preventing them from amending ID cards

  • Case brought by Henry Edward Tse and ‘Q’ in 2019 against the Registrar of Marriages after official refused to review gender status on identity cards
  • Duo have undergone hormone treatments and had breasts removed, but registrar required them to also remove and reconstruct sexual organs

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 5:29pm, 6 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s top court. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong’s top court. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE