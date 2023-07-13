Elderly Hongkongers want to retire in Chinese mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Shutterstock
Elderly Hongkongers want to retire in Chinese mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Elderly Hongkongers’ dreams of retiring in mainland Chinese cities scuppered by healthcare and transport concerns, survey finds

  • Survey shows respondents prefer mainland cities to Hong Kong because elderly care homes are better, offer bigger living spaces and cost less
  • Care for Hong Kong elderly is limited by land and manpower and situation is not ideal, says union federation leader

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 10:08pm, 13 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Elderly Hongkongers want to retire in Chinese mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Shutterstock
Elderly Hongkongers want to retire in Chinese mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE