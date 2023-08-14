Leung said he hoped to shorten the maximum waiting period to two years, to ensure repairs could start as soon as possible.

The legislator pointed to long wait times for inspections among sites participating in the Urban Renewal Authority’s “Operation Building Bright 2.0”, which could take up to five years depending on a structure’s level of risk.

“What we are going to do is that we are going to notify certain departments and hope that they can do the maintenance as soon as possible,” said Edward Leung Hei, a lawmaker for Island East.

The Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) and the Hong Kong Institution of Building Inspectors (HKIBI) on Monday urged authorities to improve the city’s existing maintenance procedures to tackle “bombs” in the community.

An inspection of 47 ageing buildings in Hong Kong has found more than half are at “immediate risk” from various defects, with a lawmaker reporting the problems to authorities amid a spate of cases of concrete chunks landing on vehicles and roads.

“We also want to ask if residents see any of the defects we mentioned, please tell us … if there is an immediate risk, we will tell the government, so we can defuse these ‘bombs’ in the community,” he added.

As part of the joint report, both groups identified 47 buildings in the Eastern district of Hong Kong Island that fell under the government’s inspection requirement.

Each structure has been categorised as “three-nil”, meaning they lack any owners’ corporations, or residents’ groups or were not maintained by property management companies.

Lawmaker Edward Leung Hei says the government must refine its inspection process for buildings. Photo: Edmond So

The researchers adopted what they called “a rapid inspection” methodology by using drones and an infrared thermal scanner to uncover 25 buildings with defects that are categorised as posing “immediate risks”.

The most common issues found by the two groups were building finishes that could fall off and cracks, as well as rust and water stains.

A building on 123 Wan Chai Road was listed as an example in the report, with the structure featuring a concrete platform with signs of curvature and structural damage.

But the DAB and HKIBI stopped short of revealing the addresses of other potentially dangerous buildings, saying such information could stoke unnecessary concerns among the public.

The Post has contacted the Building’s Department and the Development Bureau for comment.

HKIBI founding president Tony Yu Lik-sang advocated the use of a “Rapid Infrared Thermographic Survey”.

Lawmaker Leung explained that the process involved using thermal scanners to detect temperature differences and potentially identify “water trapped inside” buildings that could affect their structural integrity, with inspectors then visiting the sites to identify the defects.

But HKIBI honorary president Marvin Chen stressed the process was a quick review of structure safety for high-risk buildings and no substitute for a full-on check by a registered building inspector.

However, Vincent Ho Kui-yip, building policy panel chairman for the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, argued that infrared scans were not foolproof and building owners should take responsibility for safety checks.

He noted that infrared scanners could only detect differences in temperatures on a building’s surface, adding that heat generated by air conditioners could paint a misleading picture.

“The government can only identify and settle those buildings with obvious risks as other buildings will still age after typhoons and rainfalls,” he said. “Owners have to conduct inspections.”

Hong Kong has recorded at least 18 incidents of concrete and debris falling from buildings since July, with some instances leading to pedestrians being injured or damaging vehicles.

In one case on August 8, a concrete chunk from the facade of a 57-year-old building fell and hit a double-decker bus, causing a hole in the roof.

The falling debris hit a KMB bus on route 30X outside the building, according to police. “The concrete caused a 30cm-by-45cm (11 inches-by-18 inches) hole in the roof of the bus,” a force spokeswoman said.

On July 19, a 27-year-old man was injured as he passed by Lai Wan Building on Shau Kei Wan Road, Sai Wan Ho, when pieces of concrete fell from a canopy on the first floor, sending fragments scattering across the ground.

Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho earlier said there were 900 buildings which had failed to comply with mandatory inspection orders, 30 of which would undergo emergency repairs by the Buildings Department after they used drones to complete preliminary checks.

The minister had also said the department would conduct maintenance works for another 1,100 ageing buildings. About 400 were undergoing inspections, while the remainder were undergoing repairs, she added.