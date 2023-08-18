The West Kowloon Cultural District is running out of money. Photo: Elson Li
Questions raised over financial appeal of Hong Kong arts hub’s land use proposal amid weak property market
- West Kowloon Cultural District Authority has submitted a proposal to the government to improve the art hub’s financial self-sufficiency
- Source says authority wants to increase development revenues by selling property rights of residential areas in cultural precinct
