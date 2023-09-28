Hongkongers are to be given a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to view more than 50 world-renowned paintings by European masters ranging from Botticelli to Monet in an exhibition set to open in November.

The Hong Kong Palace Museum on Thursday said the jointly organised exhibition would showcase the collection from the National Gallery in London from November 22 to April 11 next year and allow people to view paintings by the most revered artists up close.

“The Hong Kong Palace Museum is thrilled to be the first cultural institution in Hong Kong to partner with the National Gallery in bringing some of the most significant works in its collection to Hong Kong,” director Louis Ng Chi-wa said.

“The exhibition takes visitors on a journey through Western art history, affording audiences in Hong Kong and nearby cities an exceptional opportunity to view these legendary paintings without having to travel to London.”

Titled “Botticelli to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London”, 52 artworks dating from the 15th to the early 20th century encompass the Renaissance to impressionism and post-Impressionism by artists such as Botticelli, Raphael, Titian, Caravaggio, Rembrandt, Goya, Turner, Constable, Monet and van Gogh.