A main attraction under the government’s “Night Vibes Hong Kong” campaign will be briefly suspended on National Day along the Wan Chai promenade, as authorities prepare for the return of the holiday fireworks show this weekend.

The carnival along the waterfront, which launched on Wednesday, was set to close between 5pm and 10.30pm on Sunday, the Development Bureau said after consulting police.

“Taking into account the fireworks show at Victoria Harbour and the related crowd control arrangements, the co-organisers last week notified the shop tenants that the opening hours for the carnival on October 1 had to be shortened to 10am to 4pm,” the bureau wrote in a social media post on Thursday.

“After further assessing the situation, police consider that the opening hours arrangement can be handled with leniency.”

The carnival will continue to admit visitors on Sunday until 4pm, but patrons will need to leave within the hour. The attraction will reopen at 10.30pm after the fireworks show and close up by 2am at the latest, with authorities to release further details online.