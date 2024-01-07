The Environment and Ecology Bureau said it was “extremely concerned and shocked” that two areas in Tsing Yi had suffered power outages within a week.

The estate is located about a block away from Nga Ying Chau Street, the source of another outage on New Year’s Day.

According to the utility that serves Kowloon, the New Territories and most outlying islands, an 11,000-volt underground cable failed in one of its substations, cutting power to 388 customers for almost 1½ hours at On Mei House in Cheung On Estate at 9.38am on Sunday.

In a separate statement, the bureau said Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan had expressed his “great disappointment” to CLP managing director Joseph Law Ka-chun over the two power outages occurring in a short period of time.

A bureau spokesman said the government had ordered CLP to “launch a comprehensive review of its power supply system”, adding that the company was required to carry out inspections and maintenance to prevent a repeat of the incident.

“A stable and safe power supply is crucial to the public and Hong Kong,” the spokesman said.

The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department will meet CLP on Monday to follow up in detail before reporting to the bureau, according to the spokesman.

The department has also requested that CLP identify the cause of the incident and submit a detailed report on the incident within two weeks.

A CLP spokesman said power had been restored at 11.04am, 1 hour and 26 minutes after it went down.

“CLP Power immediately began work to restore the power supply to affected customers,” the spokesman said.

District councillor Lo Yuen-ting, who visited the scene, said on social media that residents in the building heard a loud noise when the power went down.

“This morning, some residents reported that there was a loud noise coming from On Mei House,” she said.

“CLP staff pointed out that the power in On Mei House dropped out because of a high-voltage cable failure, causing the lifts and lighting systems to be temporarily suspended.”

The Post has contacted Lo for further comment.

CLP staff outside On Mei House. The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department also sent personnel to the scene to investigate. Photo: Dickson Lee

Tsing Yi residents on Sunday also shared their experiences from the power cut in a Facebook group for the community.

“At about 9.38am there was a really loud noise followed by the electricity cutting out,” Louis Kwan wrote.

On Mei House resident Sandy Wong replied to Kwan’s post and said she was trapped in a housing estate lift for about an hour and had been forced to called emergency services.

A voltage dip in an electrical substation on Nga Ying Chau Street on New Year’s Day trapped more than a dozen residents in lifts and set off fire alarms in Kwai Chung, Tsuen Wan, Tsing Yi, Ma On Shan and Sha Tin.

On Mei House is located about 200 metres (656 feet) away from Nga Ying Chau Street.

The CLP spokesman said that the two outages were not connected, but engineering personnel had been assigned to inspect the power supply equipment at the estate.

“CLP Power attaches great importance to safe and reliable power supply and will strictly investigate and follow up,” he added.

The bureau voiced its concerns over the seriousness of the outage, calling for an explanation.

“As the incident is very serious, we are very concerned about the impact and safety concerns of the public and have instructed CLP Power to send someone to explain immediately,” the bureau said.

The department also sent personnel to the scene to investigate.

The department and CLP have both been instructed to follow up and submit a report to the bureau.

Last week, the department told CLP to submit a report on the New Year’s Day incident to them within four weeks.

The bureau will also look into where the government can strengthen supervision to improve the performance of power companies.