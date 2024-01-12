Long queues formed outside well before it opened at 8.30am and staff members were handing out free water to people waiting in line.

Some said the shopping experience was much the same as that at another popular bulk-buy warehouse-style store that offered comparable goods and prices.

Shoppers told the Post they had to wait for several hours before they got into the Costco in Shenzhen’s Longhua district.

Hongkongers were among thousands of bargain hunters who on Friday flocked to the opening day of Costco’s Shenzhen megastore as the bulk-buying frenzy at members-only outlets across the border continued.

The queues, surrounded by steel fences, moved slowly and more than 20 police officers and community volunteers were deployed at an intersection about 300 metres away from the store to help maintain the flow of traffic.

One policeman on duty said officers were expected to stand guard at the site for two to three days.

A police officer said at 2.40pm that it would take at least two hours to get into the store.

Hong Kong couple Carol Ng and her husband, who arrived at around 10.30am and queued for two hours before they got in, were among the shoppers.

“We saw the promotion online, so we came to take a look out of curiosity,” she said. “We bought a lot of fruit, bread and snacks for the children today because Lunar New Year is coming soon.”

Shoppers hunt for bargains at Shenzhen’s Costco. Photo: Eugene Lee

Ng, 66 and retired, added she spent between HK$600 (US$77) and HK$700 on products, which she estimated would have cost about HK$2,000 in Hong Kong.

She added she often signed up for tour groups to shop at Sam’s Club, another warehouse-style store in Shenzhen, owned by US supermarket giant Walmart.

Ng said the experience at Costco was not much different from Sam’s Club and that she planned to return to Hong Kong as soon as the shopping trip was completed.

Shenzhen resident Wu Yongtao, 31, was also among the bargain hunters who descended on the new store.

“We bought some toys and daily necessities for the children, such as fruit and meat, and it cost me about 500 yuan,” Wu, who lives nearby, said.

“To be honest, I was a little disappointed because the queue was really long and my shopping experience was not worth it. We waited in line for almost three hours.”

Wu agreed Costco was similar to Sam’s Club, which had similar products and prices.

Long queues formed outside Costco well before it opened at 8.30am. Photo: Eugene Lee

The Shenzhen store is Costco’s first in south China and the sixth on the mainland.

The four-storey branch, with a floor area of 44,500 square metres (478,994 sq ft), features about 4,000 brand-name products sourced from Chinese and international manufacturers.

Massive members-only bulk retailers across the border have become increasingly popular among Hongkongers because of the cheap deals on offer.

The Hong Kong dollar’s strength against the yuan has also helped make shopping on the mainland more attractive.

Sam’s Club has already caused Hongkongers to head north to hunt for bargains, as well as for items only available on the mainland.

The buzz has sparked a trend among city travel agents to include shopping sessions at the store in its itineraries to cater to the appetite for splashing out over the border.